Shreveport man arrested on suspicion of arson

Shreveport, (KSLA) – Shreveport Fire Investigators have arrested a Shreveport man on suspicion of arson.

Investigators say 23-year-old Derrick Harris of the 1800 block of Tulane was wanted for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's vehicle in the 4100 block of Raymond Street.

Harris is charged with Simple Arson. Fire Investigators estimate Harris caused more than $4,000 in damage.

If convicted, Harris could face between 2 to 15 years in prison.

