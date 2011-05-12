Shreveport man arrested on suspicion of arson - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport man arrested on suspicion of arson

Derrick Harris Derrick Harris

Shreveport, (KSLA) – Shreveport Fire Investigators have arrested a Shreveport man on suspicion of arson.

Investigators say 23-year-old Derrick Harris of the 1800 block of Tulane was wanted for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's vehicle in the 4100 block of Raymond Street. 

Harris is charged with Simple Arson. Fire Investigators estimate Harris caused more than $4,000 in damage. 

If convicted, Harris could face between 2 to 15 years in prison.

 

