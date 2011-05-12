No suspects in Bowie Co. triple homicide

Texas Rangers on the scene of triple homicide in Bowie Co., May 12, 2011

The fire that killed a Bowie County mother and her 2 children is now officially a murder investigation. Investigators didn't seem surprised to find out this was a homicide, but neighbors were shocked.

"We thought maybe some electrical socket in the house had started the fire, but now that we know it was a homicide and my yard is covered with policemen and an investigation, I want to know what's going on. Who would be so evil to do something like this?" said Nelda Shavers.

Investigators are also trying to figure out who killed 34-year-old Amanda Doss, 8-year-old Texas Johnson, and 11-year-old Gweneviere Doss. So far they do not have any suspects.

"Were interviewing family, friends, developing leads. Just a normal beginning investigation," said Bowie County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Larry Parker.

Detectives suspected foul play as soon as they started the investigation, but the bodies were burnt so badly they couldn't tell what killed them without an autopsy.

"This morning they conducted an autopsy on the 11 year old victim. Texas Rangers were on the scene. I have been notified this child had injuries consistent with a homicide," said Parker.

Investigators got the 11 year old's autopsy results back before the others because her body was found outside the burning home.

Investigators say Amanda Doss called her mother Wednesday morning hollering for help. When her parents got to the home they saw the flames and they called 911, and were able to pull the 11 year-old's body out on the lawn. They were transported to a Dallas hospital with burns.