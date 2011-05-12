PAT'S BLOG: World War II Honor Flight w/ Ark-La-Tex Vets

Yours truly with WWII Vets Gene Germaine (L) and Percy Frazier, Sr. (R) at the WWII Memorial. They were just so happy to be on this trip. We thank Brookshire's for sponsoring this first class trip. They love these veterans.

WWII Veterans from the Ark-La-Tex at the WWII Monument today in DC. We are proud of you! Thanks for your service to our country.

President Truman said it best about our heroes in WWII. Taken at WWII Memorial on May 11, 2011

They are 34 members of the greatest generation from the Ark-La-Tex and all week long they've been in Washington, D.C. paying homage to their comrades who lost their lives during one of the biggest worlds in U.S. History...World War II.

Traveling along with them, KSLA News 12's Pat Simon and Photojournalist Scott Pace. Pat and Scott have been following these war heroes since Tuesday as they visit the WWII Memorial, Women's Memorial, Arlington Cemetery and so much more.

Pat Simon has been reporting their daily activities and sharing their stories.

Here's a complete list of all the Ark-La-Tex Heroes and the duties they held during WWII.

**Peter Ballas (Shreveport, La.)- U.S. Navy Storekeeper-3C aboard troopship USS Clearfield (APA-142) in the Pacific.

**Sam Canter (Blanchard, La.)- U.S. Navy Electrician-3C, serving on the USS LCI(L)-604 in the Asiatic-Pacific and involved in the Philippine Liberation.

**John A. Connolly (Longview, Texas)- U.S. Navy Reserve AMM-3C crew chief on a B-24 in the South Atlantic.

**Nick DeFatta (Shreveport, La.)- U.S. Army Air Corps at Camp Chaffee in northwest Arkansas.

**Les Eckhard (Shreveport, La.)- U.S. Navy QM-3C, serving in the Asiatic-Pacific in the Battle of the Philippines and in Okinawa.

**Chuck Fellers (Shreveport, La.)- U.S. Army T-4 during the occupation of Germany with the secretary general staff 3rd Army

**Mason Ferguson (Shreveport, La.)- Sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps, trained as a ball turret gunner on B-17 bombers and assigned to bomber crew for overseas flight training. Also served in France and Germany.

**Dale Foster (Homer, La.)- Electrician 2nd class in U.S. Navy, assigned to Pacific Island weather station and later to troop transport aboard USS General Mann.

**James Fraiser (Minden, La.)- U.S. Army T-5 in the European Theater (England, France, Germany, Luxembourg) and the D-Day landing on Utah Beach.

**Percy Frazier Sr. (Shreveport, La.)- Served in U.S. Navy as a GM-2C on naval bases in Virginia assembling ammunition.

**Aubrey Gaston (Choudrant, La.)- U.S. Navy Seaman-1C, serving on shore patrol in Okinawa.

**Gene Germaine (Longview, Texas)- U.S. Navy TM-2C, with three years of active duty and eight years in the reserves, served on a destroyer in the Pacific Theater.

**Frank Guraedy (No information available to date)

**Bobby Harrell (Shreveport, La.)- U.S. Navy BM-2C, served as Armed Guard at Treasure Island (San Francisco, Ca.) and Brooklyn, N.Y., then on the gun crew of six ships until war in Europe was over, then aboard the USS Skagit (AKA 105) in the Pacific.

**Snookie Harrison (Shreveport, La.)- Served as a U.S. Merchant Marine OS in the Pacific during WWII; also in the U.S. Army (Korean War) and U.S. Air Force (Vietnam War).

**Ken Hawkins (Bossier City, La.)- U.S. Navy PO-1C, serving on a carrier aircraft service unit and on various islands in the Pacific.

**Robert Hawkins (Shreveport, La.)- Served as a corporal in the U.S. Army in the European Theater (North Africa and the Mediterranean) and in the Pacific Theater (India); also in the Reserves during the Korean War.

**Milo Haynes (Monroe, La.)- U.S. Army Air Corps Private-1C, served in the South Pacific at Tinian Island as a radio mechanic and instructor of radio mechanics.

**Gene Hodgkins (Monroe, La.)- U.S. Navy MM-1C in the South Pacific, participating in the Marshall Islands Campaign (Majuro Atoll) and serving on the USS Colonial (LSD-18).

**Pete Johnson (Shreveport, La.)- U.S. Navy TM-1C, serving in the South Pacific on PT Boat Base 17 in the Philippines.

**Glen Kernohan (Longview, Texas)- U.S. Army Staff Sgt., serving in Europe in the Battle of the Bulge and Ardennes Campaign.

**Dorothy Kneipp (Keithville, La.)- Served as a captain in the Army Nurse Corps at Barksdale Field (Shreveport), Camp Polk (Leesville, La.) and Fort Rucker (southeast Alabama) before moving with the 124th Evacuation Hospital to France and Germany.

**Glenn Murphy (Alexandria, La.)- U.S. Navy FC-2C, serving in the Aleutian, Tarawa, Kwajalein, Saipan and Tinian islands in the Pacific.

**Hugh Neeld (Jacksonville, Texas)- U.S. Navy S-1C, enlisting at age 16 and serving on the USS Indra and joining the fleet at Okinawa, followed by two years of duty in China.

**Don Odom (Homer, La.)- U.S. Army Private-IC, serving in the Philippines and Japan.

**Frank Porter (Shreveport, La.)- U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps truck driver T5 and later 1st platoon sergeant, serving in New Guinea, as well as Manila and Leyte Island in the Philippines.

**Ray Rushing (Shreveport, La.)- U.S. Navy Seaman-1C, served in the South Pacific.

**Grady Shows (Shreveport, La.)- U.S. Navy HN, served at the Navy Training Center, Navy Hospital and Naval Air Station in San Diego, Calif.

**David Stanford (Homer, La.)- U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer, served aboard the USS Rodman and the USS Evans, participating in five major battles.

**Don Tompkins (Bossier City, La.)- Began career with U.S. Army Air Corps SMS, serving in Germany as photo lithographer, then went with his unit into the U.S. Air Force when it was founded.

**Wilmer Warrington (Shreveport, La.)- U.S. Marines Staff Sergeant, served in the South Pacific during WWII and later in the Korean War.

**Fred Wells Sr. (Shreveport, La.)- U.S. Army Infantry Corporal, serving in Japan and the Panama Canal.

**Dale Whitton (Tyler, Texas)- U.S. Marines Private-1C, serving in the Pacific in preparation for the invasion of the Marinas Islands. After the invasion of Tinian, guarded airstrips for the arrival of B-29 Bombers and guarded prisoner-of-war work details.

**Jim Woolverton (Tyler, Texas)- U.S. Army Infantry Corporal, serving as a military occupational specialty mail clerk with the 63rd Infantry Regiment.