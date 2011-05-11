Former Bowie Co. deputy fired; accused of theft

BOWIE COUNTY, TX (KSLA) – A former Bowie County Deputy has been arrested on suspicion of felony theft.

36-year-old Brian Wood was arrested after the Sheriff's Office received a report that Brown allegedly stole a cargo trailer in December 2008 from a business on Hwy. 67.

That missing cargo trailer was found at Wood's house. Wood, a 17-year veteran was then arrested and fired. He is charged with felony theft and is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.