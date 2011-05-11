Jindal: Morganza Spillway to open between Saturday and Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB/AP) - Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal says the Morganza Spillway will likely be opened sometime between Saturday and Tuesday.



The governor says about 2,000 structures (homes, camps, businesses, etc.) could be affected by some sort of floodwater within the Morganza Spillway. Jindal says an additional 11,000 structures are at risk for some degree of flooding from backwater flooding in other areas.

Jindal says communities along the Morganza spillway should be alert and prepare for evacuations if a decision to open the Morganza spillway is made.



The spillway runs from the Mississippi northwest of Baton Rouge to the Atchafalaya Basin and into the Gulf of Mexico near Morgan City. Jindal said he's asked the corps for notice of at least 3 days so residents can be evacuated.



If the spillway is opened, Jindal says it would take a large portion of the water about one day to reach the Interstate 10 area, two days to reach Iberia Parish, and three days for the vast majority of the water to reach Morgan City.



The governor says the two riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge have plans to close according to the height of water on the Mississippi River. The Belle of Baton Rouge will close when water reaches 47 feet. Hollywood Casino would close at a 45 foot level.