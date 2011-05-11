SFD Chief search: 23 candidates pass exam

Shreveport Fire Chief Brian Crawford will be leaving his current job to become Mayor Cedric Glover's chief administrative officer.

Former City of Shreveport Asst. Chief Administrative Officer, Rick Seaton Jr. is now in the Caddo Correctional Center facing a charge of forcible rape.

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Former City of Shreveport Asst. Chief Administrative Officer, Rick Seaton Jr. is now in the Caddo Correctional Center facing a charge of forcible rape.

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - All 23 candidates seeking to become Shreveport's next Fire Chief have cleared their first major hurdle - passing the Civil Service exam.

The Mayor's Office received the results Wednesday morning after they were certified by the Civil Service board. A minimum score of 75 is required by the state for an applicant to be considered for the position, which opened up when current Fire Chief Brian Crawford was picked to be the city's Assistant Chief Administrative Officer.

Former Assistant CAO Rick Seaton was fired in late December amid a criminal investigation involving allegations of sexual assault. A young woman claims Seaton raped her in city offices after the Independence Bowl. Seaton is charged with forcible rape. He has pleaded not guilty.

For now, Brian Crawford remains in his position as Shreveport Fire Chief. He is expected to retire from the department once his replacement has been selected.

The Shreveport Fire Police Civil Service Board approved 30 applicants in March for the Chief's job. 23 took test in April (results below). All come from within the Shreveport Fire Department.

Rod Richardson with the Mayor's Office says there is no set timeline for the Mayor Glover to begin interviews and select a candidate.



Exam results:

93 - Wolverton, Edwin - Chief of Special Operations

91 - Sanders, Fredrick - Assistant to the Fire Chief

90 - Self, Thomas - Deputy Chief

89 - Cash, Todd - Captain

89 - Cook, Michael - Captain

89 - Johnson, Louis - Chief of Training

89 - Prator, Jon - Training Officer

88 - Mulford, Ronald - Captain

88 - Allen, Geoffrey - Training Officer

87 - Guastella, Mark - Battalion Chief

87 - Pinkston, Charles - Captain

84 - Mendenhall, Raymond - Captain

84 - Hall, James - Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention

84 - Wooten, Timothy - Captain

83 - Lane, John - Training Officer

82 - Hunt, George - Firefighter

81 - Johnson, Tracy - Training Officer

81 - Casey, Roderick - Captain

81 - Foster, Kerry - Battalion Chief

81 - Robinson, Harold - Recruitment Officer

78 - Mills, Deborah - Captain

77 - Ellis, Kevin - Fire Prevention Officer

77 - Tasby, DeWayne - Captain

