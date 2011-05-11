Bossier City cheerleading business owner accused of felony theft

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) – The owner of Bossier City's Super Stars Cheerleading, Dance and Tumbling is facing felony theft charges, accused of taking thousands of dollars of customers money and keeping it for herself.

31-year-old Felicia Blakey Porter has been booked into the Bossier City jail on four charges of felony theft following a month-long investigation by the White Collar Crimes Unit of Bossier.

Police say Porter allegedly accepted about $3400 dollars from parents to purchase uniforms and equipment, only to keep the money for herself.

The investigation reportedly began back in April when Bossier Police began receiving complaints from parents whose children were taken classes at the business, alleging that they paid money for equipment, but never received anything in return.

The White Collar Crimes Unit's investigation led them to determine that Porter had allegedly taken the money and used it for personal expenses.

Bossier City Police believe there may be other victims and if so, they are advising those parents to call the Bossier White Collar Crimes Unit at (318) 741-8669.

2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.