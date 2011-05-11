New information: mother & 2 children die in fire

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - The Texas Rangers have arrived on the scene to help in the investigation of a deadly house fire in Texarkana, Texas. The Asst. Fire Chief of the Liberty Eylau Fire Department has confirmed three fatalities in an early Wednesday morning fire in the 1200 block of FM 991 East.

One of the children apparently called his/her grandparents to let them know that the house was on fire. The grandparents then called 911. Investigators say when the grandparents arrived at the house they were able to pull out one of the children from the house. That child later died.

The victims are reportedly a 34 year old mother and two children ages 8 and 11 according to the Justice of the Peace for Bowie County, Texas. Authorities have not yet released their names.

The fire started around 5 a.m. Investigators are waiting for the debris to cool down before they investigate further. The ATF, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, is also expected on the scene to investigate.

Right now, investigators are not speculating on the cause of the fire.

