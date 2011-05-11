Faux cop stops Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) Shreveport Police want you to be on the lookout for a man allegedly impersonating a police officer.

KSLA News 12 has learned that the man made a traffic stop in the 4100 block of Youree Dr. at around 9 p.m. last night.

Police say a woman was driving when she heard a siren and saw what she thought was a police light in her rearview mirror.

She pulled over and a man in a navy uniform asked to exit her car. He then began to pat her down but she resisted. She was able to get in her car and drive off.

The suspect is described as a white male with red or brown short hair and a goatee. He weighed about 210 pounds.

He was driving an older model white and black Ford Crown Victoria with a spare tire on the rear drivers side of the car.

If you have any information give Crimestoppers a call at 318-673-7373.

