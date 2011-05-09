Bossier Mosque vandalized

In the wake of 9-11 many Muslims suffered persecution. Today, in the days after Osama Bin Laden's death, Muslims in the Shreveport -Bossier community feel they've been disrespected again.

They reported to police that a white male in a blue pick-up truck tampered with the doors at the Mosque. When he left, they discovered he had left pork on the door handles so people would have to touch it to go inside. Muslims do not eat pork, and try to avoid it because they consider it unclean.

Mosque members are not pressing charges, but reported the incident to police so it would be on file. Police say it could be considered a hate crime.

"It appears that the individual who did this tried to intimidate the individuals at this location," said Mark Natale, a spokesman for the Bossier City Police Department.

Local leaders from other religions say they were saddened to hear about the incident.

"It's kind of chilling. I mean, I know that nobody was physically hurt, but psychologically it's hurtful," said Susan Gross, the Executive Director of the North Louisiana Jewish Federation.

"It's not helpful for anyone. Whether you're Muslim, Jewish, or Christian, it's not helpful. It doesn't build bridges," said Paul Martin, the Assistant Rector at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Shreveport.

Members of the Mosque say they just hope nothing like this happens again.