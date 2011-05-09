Swarmed: Tree trimmer hits beehive, firefighters stung, too - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Swarmed: Tree trimmer hits beehive, firefighters stung, too

By Carolyn Roy, Digital Content Director
One man was swarmed and stung several times by bees late Monday morning as he tried to trim a tree in the 2000 block of Landau Ln. in Bossier City's Carriage Oaks neighborhood.

Four members of the Bossier City Fire firefighters crew that responded didn't escape without a few stings of their own.

None were seriously injured.  A professional bee keeper has been called in to handle the hive. 

