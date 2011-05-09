Swarmed: Tree trimmer hits beehive, firefighters stung, too

One man was swarmed and stung several times by bees late Monday morning as he tried to trim a tree in the 2000 block of Landau Ln. in Bossier City's Carriage Oaks neighborhood.

Four members of the Bossier City Fire firefighters crew that responded didn't escape without a few stings of their own.

None were seriously injured. A professional bee keeper has been called in to handle the hive.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.