Shreveport Fire holds free water safety demonstrations

Shreveport, LA (KSLA) – It's this time of the year when pools start gearing up for the swimming season as temperatures continue to warm up.

To kick-off National Water Safety Month and the opening of Shreveport pools, the Shreveport Fire Department will provide free water safety demonstrations.

Members of the department's dive team will lead each class.

The training sessions are designed to teach non-swimmers basic water survival skills as well as refresh safety for more skilled swimmers.

The first class was held yesterday, but if you missed it, there are still a few more chances to attend.

The next class will be held next Saturday May 14th at the Bill Cockrell Pool located on 4189 Pines Road from 1 PM till 3 PM and again next Sunday as well from 1 PM till 3 PM at the David Raines Pool.

