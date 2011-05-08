Shooting in DeSoto Parish leaves man critically injured

DeSoto Parish, LA(KSLA)- DeSoto Parish deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that left one victim fighting for their life.

It happened last night just before 11 PM in a pasture along Highway 5.

According to Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle, the man was shot twice in the chest and was airlifted to LSU Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. The victim's name has not been released yet.

Officers arrested three people after the shooting, but have not released any names or charges yet.

Sheriff Arbuckle says they should have more information available later today.

