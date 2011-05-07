DOD releases Osama Bin Laden videos

Washington, D.C. (KSLA)- The Department of Defense released videos on Saturday May 7th,2011, in which Osama Bin Laden is shown watching himself on television.

The DOD released five videos in total which overall seem to show Osama's obsession with his own image.

One of the videos from last fall, was supposedly intended as a "message to the American people" but was never released by Al Qaeda to the public.



The video shows Osama Bin Laden scrolling through satellite tv, watching himself on tv.

(Courtesy of the US Government)



Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.