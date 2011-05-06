March of Dimes: Where your money goes - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

March of Dimes: Where your money goes

The March of Dimes is an organization working to reduce the risk of birth defects and premature babies. Make your donation today!  The March of Dimes uses .77 of every dollar raised to support research and programs that help moms have full-term pregnancies and babies begin healthy lives.  Learn more here about where your money goes.  

Copyright 2012 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly