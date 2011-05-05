Suspect in LSU flag burning in custody

The LSU student wanted for vandalizing the LSU War Memorial and other crimes is now in the custody of LSU Police.

23-year-old Isaac Eslava, who holds both US and Colombian citizenship, is accused of cutting down and burning the U.S. flag on LSU's Baton Rouge campus sometime in the early morning hours of Monday, May 2nd. He is also accused of stealing the LSU flag.

Investigators say the LSU flag was found in a car they believe Eslava stole. They say they also found the knife believed to have been used to cut the rope, and sent fibers still on the blade to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for confirmation.

Eslava is also accused of vandalizing the Venue Apartments, which are north of campus.

An arrest warrant was issued for Eslava on Wednesday, charging him with two felony counts of simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

LSU Police say he turned himself in at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, with the assistance of his attorney.

LSU Police say the repair costs to the LSU War Memorial are estimated at $7,530 and repair costs at The Venue Apartments are estimated at $400.

