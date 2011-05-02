Pentagon sources: bin Laden burial video could be released soon

Two Pentagon officials say the at-sea burial of Osama bin Laden was videotaped and that it probably will be publicly released soon.

The officials said photos of the body prior to its disposal in the North Arabian Sea on Monday also may be released.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because decisions on releasing the materials were pending.

It was not clear whether the firefight in which U.S. forces are said to have shot bin Laden to death was videotaped.

John Brennan, the White House counter terrorism chief, told reporters that the administration was still deliberating on release of the material. Making it public might satisfy those who would otherwise doubt that it was bin Laden who was killed.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)