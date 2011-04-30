Rape charge against DJ Bay Bay dropped

Shreveport, LA (KSLA) – A former Shreveport DJ is cleared of a nearly four year old rape charge. KSLA News 12 broke the news Friday that the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office has dismissed the charge on Terrance Stewart, Better Known as DJ Bay Bay.

Bay Bay was accused of raping a woman here at Kokopellis Nightclub in 2007. Bay Bay said since then that he was innocent.

KSLA News 12's Tracy Clemons spoke with Bay Bay and has the story.

