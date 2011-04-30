Libya says Gadhafi survives NATO missile strike, son killed

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) - Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi survived a NATO missile strike Saturday that killed his youngest son and three grandchildren and wounded friends and relatives, Libya's spokesman said.

Gadhafi and his wife were in the Tripoli house of his 29-year-old son, Saif al-Arab Gadhafi, when it was hit by at least one missile fired by a NATO warplane, according to Libyan spokesman Moussa Ibrahim.

"The leader himself is in good health," Ibrahim said. "He was not harmed. The wife is also in good health."

The one-story house in a Tripoli residential neighborhood was heavily damaged. Saif al-Arab Gadhafi was the sixth son of Gadhafi. He had spent much of his time in Germany in recent years.

