Caught on Tape: Tornado ripping through Tuscaloosa, AL

Media and viewers join together and submitted their photos documenting one of the worst storms the country has experienced in more than four decades.

This information is provided by press releases from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

The spring of 2011 is shaping up to be a record-breaking season for weather fatalities. At 45, the number of people who have died from April storms now matches the total number of weather fatalities in 2010.

Tuscaloosa, AL(KSLA)- A tornado tore through Tuscaloosa, Alabama Wednesday (April 27th) evening.

This massive tornado that touched down in Tuscaloosa, AL, killed at least 15 people. It's at least the second tornado in 12 days to touch down in Tuscaloosa.

This video was captured by the Crimson Tide production team as the tornado ripped through the University of Alabama campus.





Courtesy of Crimson Tide Productions with The University of Alabama Athletic Department

Also:

Tornados rip through Alabama, killing at least 25

Spring 2011 is setting weather records

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.





