Caught on Tape: Tornado ripping through Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL(KSLA)- A tornado tore through Tuscaloosa, Alabama Wednesday (April 27th) evening. 

This massive tornado that touched down in Tuscaloosa, AL, killed at least 15 people. It's at least the second tornado in 12 days to touch down in Tuscaloosa.

This video was captured by the Crimson Tide production team as the tornado ripped through the University of Alabama campus.

Courtesy of Crimson Tide Productions with The University of Alabama Athletic Department

