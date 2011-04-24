String of car burglaries on Easter Sunday

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- While many people in the area were out enjoying Easter festivities, some criminals saw it as an opportunity to carry out their crimes.

Shreveport police responded to several calls about cars that have been burglarized, 4 of them within a mile of each other.

The first set of burglaries happened at the Pier Landing Apartments on Dee Street. Three cars were reportedly broken into at different times between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m..

Less than a mile away, another car was broken into on Kimbrough Street. Two more cars were also broken into in the 3500 hundred block of Milam.

Shreveport Police are investigating to find out if any of these burglaries are connected. The public is asked to be very vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.