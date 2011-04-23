Shreveport Police make pot bust

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Shreveport Police responded to what began as a routine disturbance call but ended-up turning into a pot bust.

It all happened Friday night at a home located in the 200-block of Bruce Street. When officers arrived, they detected a strong scent of marijuana.

Upon investigation, police ended up confiscating dozens and dozens of marijuana plants, worth 200-thousand dollars.

Police arrested 43-year-old D'lisa Sanders and charged her with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana. They also arrested her husband, 49-year-old John Hoogland and charged him with Possession/Cultivation of Marijuana. Their son, 18-year-old John Hoogland was also arrested and charged with Public Intoxication.

KSLA News 12 learned that Child Protective Services were called to the scene and that two young children were taken into state custody.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.