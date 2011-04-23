Keithville man dies after being hit twice by truck

Caddo Parish, LA(KSLA)- A Caddo Parish man tragically died after he was struck by a truck twice. It happened Friday evening around 8:35 on Colquitt Road and Springridge.

According to the Caddo Sheriff's Office, the man was walking in the middle of the westbound lane of Colquitt Road when he was struck by a truck. The driver of the truck told deputies he didn't see the pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing when he suddenly came out of a very dark wooded area.

The man was able to get up at that time, and while the driver hurried to a nearby fire station to get some help, the man was struck by another truck.

The man was transported to LSU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigating Caddo Sheriff's deputies, the 64-year-old man, who lives in Keithville, is very well known to his neighbors and suffers from medical problems. They believe he had left his nearby home to buy some cigarettes and that his poor sight could have been a factor in the accident.

The man's identity is not being released at this time while deputies work on contacting the victim's family.

Stay with KSLA News 12 and KSLA.com for updates.