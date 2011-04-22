Victims identified in officer-involved crash

Minden, LA(KSLA)- Louisiana State Police responded to the scene of an officer-involved crash in Webster Parish.

The 2-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Germantown Road and Country Club Circle in Minden just after 7:00 on Friday evening. The crash involved a Minden Police patrol unit with a truck.

According to Louisiana State Police, a Chevy truck ran a stop sign, hitting the on-duty officer in his patrol unit which then caused both vehicles to run off the roadway.

The driver of the 1989 Chevrolet truck, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Couch of Sarepta, LA and his 5-year-old son suffered life threatening injuries and were airlifted to LSU Hospital in Shreveport.

The officer, identified as Officer Christopher Hammontree of the Minden Police Department was driven by ambulance to LSU Hospital. Police say he may have suffered a concussion.

Toxicology results on the driver are pending and police believe charges most likely will be filed.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.