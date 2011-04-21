Airport employee resigns after costly paperwork mistake

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- A Shreveport Regional Airport employee no longer works there after administrators found out that employee made a costly paperwork mistake.

Airport spokesman Bill Cooksey says the person who made the mistake in Federal grant money was put on administrative leave and that person then resigned.

It all stemmed from a mistake with contract information in the noise abatement program from 1999 through 2003 in which homeowners in noisy areas were bought out, with the idea that the Federal Government would reimburse the Airport Authority for money they paid residents. That, however, meant no check and thus the airport never got any money back.

Cooksey says, they've been told there is no recourse to appeal that decision and that the cased has been closed.

This was the latest financial controversy surrounding the Shreveport Airport Authority.

Before this incident, the company that ran the airport parking lot went bankrupt without paying the 866 thousands dollars owed to the Shreveport Airport Authority, and the City of Shreveport which oversees it.