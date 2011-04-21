Sleep Deprivation becoming a nationwide health problem

UNDATED (KSLA) – For many of us, a look in the mirror tells us we need more sleep. But sleep deprivation affects more than your appearance. In fact, some doctors feel it's becoming a public health epidemic.

Do you have trouble keeping your eyes open at work? Have you gained weight or lost interest in sex? If you don't get enough shut-eye you may have experienced one or more of these symptoms.

In fact, 38% of men and 37% of women admit to unintentionally nodding off in the past month.

That's ringing an alarm bell for the government. Seeing the impact sleep deprivation is having on the nation's health, the CDC has increased their monitoring of "sleep related behaviors.

The Centers for Disease Control has increased their monitoring of sleep-related behaviors.

Not only does sleeping too little affect your productivity and mood, but sleeping too little can lead to hypertension, diabetes and depression.

How many zzz's do you need? Experts recommend adults get between seven to nine hours of sleep a night.

They also say make sleep a priority. Schedule it like any other daily activity.

If anxiety, snoring, leg cramps or difficulty breathing are standing in the way of a good night's sleep, then talk to your doctor.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.