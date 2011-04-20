Shreveport Police investigate drive by shooting

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- A Shreveport teenager is clinging on to life tonight after he became a victim of a drive by shooting.

The incident happened shortly before 5 PM near the intersection of Vivian and Corbitt Streets.

Witnesses on the scene told Shreveport Police that a black sedan, possibly a Nissan or Lexus with a sunroof stopped in 4100 Belmont and spoke to some males in the block then drove one block north to Vivian St.

The driver of the car, who police believe is also the suspect in this crime stopped his vehicle, opened the car door and shot towards 17-year-old Arron Harris, hitting him in the arm and across the chest. He was taken to LSU with serious injuries.

Investigators are out looking for the suspect/s in this shooting.

Stay with KSLA.com and KSLA News 12 for updates on the shooting.

@KSLA-TX. All Rights Reserved.