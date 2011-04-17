Specht, owner of Bossier Press Tribune, dies at 65

MINDEN, La. (AP) - Funeral services will be held Monday in Minden for David A. Specht Sr., owner of Specht Newspapers, Inc.

The Minden Press-Herald, one of his company's newspapers, reports that Specht died Thursday after a long illness. He was 65. In addition to owning the Minden Press-Herald, Specht owned the Bossier Press-Tribune and Minden's local print shop, Webster Printing.

In 1966, Specht turned the Minden Press-Herald into a daily newspaper. After several years publishing newspapers in states such as Florida and Kentucky, he formed Specht Newspapers in 1983.

Survivors include Specht's wife of 44 years, Cheryl; their son, David Specht Jr., who is vice president of Specht Newspapers; and two grandchildren. Services are 10 a.m. Monday at Living Word Worship Center in Minden with burial in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

