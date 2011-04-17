Perry asks for federal help in wildfire fight

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Gov. Rick Perry has appealed to President Barack Obama to declare the state a major disaster area as wildfires strike or threaten all but two of the state's 254 counties.

A statement issued Sunday by Perry requested the aid in a letter dispatched Saturday afternoon. Perry's office says more than 7,800 fires across the states have charred more than 1.5 million acres - about 2,400 square miles - while burning 244 homes and threatening more than 8,500 others.

A "major disaster declaration" would make the state eligible for help in responding to and recovering from the emergency.

