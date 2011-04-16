BCPD to conduct sobriety checkpoint Saturday

Bossier City, LA(KSLA)- The Bossier City Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night, April 16, 2011 at a location north of I-20.

Officers will be looking for intoxicated drivers in an effort to deter people from drinking and driving and in turn reduce deaths and injuries from alcohol-related traffic crashes.

Officers will also watch for other violations including open containers of alcohol in vehicles, no seat belt use, no proof of insurance and any other infractions.

The checkpoint operation is funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

(Courtesy of the BCPD)

