Former President Clinton visits the Ark-La-Tex

HOPE, Ark.(KSLA)- Seats filled up quickly for the dedication of former President Bill Clinton's boyhood home in Hope where the former president and Arkansas Governor were set to speak.

Clinton dedicated his home as a national historic site during a Saturday event that drew more than 350 friends and admirers.

Joining Bill Clinton today was Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar president to formally dedicate the new President William Jefferson Clinton birthplace home national historic site.

Also, joining in the ceremony were congressman Mike Ross, Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife and Parks Will Shafroth, National Park Service director Jon Jarvis, and superintendent Laura A. Miller.

The house was bought in 1993 by a foundation, which renovated it and opened it as a museum. Clinton lived in the home with his mother and her parents until age 4. But the home remained the center of his family life for years afterward.

