Event honoring Justin Bloxom to be held Saturday

Shrevepoer, LA(KSLA)- Town Square Media and Sheriff's Safety Town will host the "Justin Bloxom: We Care About Our Kids Day."

The event will take place on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm at Safety Town located at 8910 Jewella Avenue. The free events will include a bike rodeo, child fingerprinting, child passenger safety and seat checks.

The day will honor 12-year-old Justin Bloxom of Stonewall who was killed in March 2010. Cab driver Brian Horn is charged in his death after investigators say he lured Justin away from a friend's house by posing as a girl via text messages and using cell phone text messages to set up a meeting between the two.

Sponsors hope to raise awareness among parents and prevent similar tragedies from ever happening.

