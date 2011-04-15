LSU Police arrest man suspected of stealing violin valued at 15K

Baton Rouge, LA(KSLA)- LSU Police have arrested a New Orleans man in the November theft of a violin valued at more than $15,000 from the LSU School of Music Building.

Jeremy Michael Turner, 32, 920 North Dorgenois Dr., New Orleans, was arrested in New Orleans on April 15 in connection with the theft, LSU Police Sgt. Blake Tabor said.

LSU Police initially received a complaint on Nov. 30 of a theft of a violin from the School of Music Building, Tabor said.

"LSU Police Department detectives began actively investigating the crime, and have worked tirelessly on the case, which has ultimately led to the apprehension of a suspect," Tabor said.

During the course of the investigation, Tabor said, LSU Police detectives recovered the stolen violin and identified Turner as the suspect. Detectives then secured an arrest warrant for Turner through the 19th Judicial District, Tabor said.

LSU Police detectives also believe that Turner may be responsible for as many as five additional burglaries that have occurred on campus in recent months, Tabor said.

(Coutesty of the LSU Police Department)

