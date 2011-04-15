Wind, hail swept through North Texas

DALLAS (AP) - A line of savage thunderstorms roared through North Texas, pelting the region with sometimes-large hail and blasting it with high winds.

The National Weather Service said it received reports of marble- to golfball-size hail and winds estimated at around 70 mph in the northern suburbs of Dallas and Fort Worth late Thursday night. One observer reported egg-size hail in Sachse (SAK'-see), about 15 miles northeast of Dallas.

That weather passed through the area into Central and East Texas. Few instances of damage were reported by late Thursday, the most notable being damage to two homes in the Red River Valley town of Honey Grove, about 70 miles northeast of Dallas.

