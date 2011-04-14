FAA official resigns-air traffic controllers asleep on the job

WASHINGTON (AP) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration says the agency's top official overseeing the nation's air traffic system has resigned following disclosures of controllers falling asleep on the job. FAA Administrator Randy Babbitt said in a statement Thursday that Hank Krakowski, the head of the agency's Air Traffic Organization, has submitted his resignation. FAA's chief counsel, David Grizzle, will temporarily take over Krakowski's duties while the agency searches for a replacement. Babbitt said he is conducting a "top to bottom" review of the FAA's entire air traffic system. He said recent disclosures of "unprofessional conduct on the part of a few individuals" have rightly caused the traveling public to question the system.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)