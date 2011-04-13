RAW: Son of slain Bossier City business owner speaks

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) EXCLUSIVE: Ronny Norris talks to KSLA News 12 about the shooting deaths of his father, 77-year-old Bill Norris, and two other men inside the family business on Tuesday evening.



"He was an awesome father, an awesome person. He was a wonderful father," says Norris, who says he doesn't understand why anyone would do this. "He helped anybody that needed help. He didn't even have to know you. If you were walking down the street and asked him for money, if he had it, he'd give it to you. For something like this to happen yesterday, it's just senseless. It's ridiculous. He didn't deserve this and neither did the other two gentlemen that got killed with him."

On Tuesday, he and two other men were shot down inside the shop, which was known as a gathering place for friends and neighbors. The 77-year-old and 58-year-old Jesse L. Burks, also of Bossier City, were dead by the time police arrived. A third victim, 66-year old Harold W. Arnett, died at LSU Hospital Wednesday morning.

Police Bossier City are still searching for the alleged gunman.

