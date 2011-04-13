North Louisiana congressional districts expanded

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP/KSLA) - Louisiana lawmakers have reached an agreement on a final map to redraw congressional lines, ending a nearly one month special session.

The 2010 census mandated that the state lose a seat.

Among the disagreements was whether to maintain two north Louisiana-based districts, even as the area continues to lose population. Efforts to combine them into one district failed, but Districts 4 and 5 will be extended now into central Louisiana. Baton Rouge will split into three congressional districts.

The Louisiana House voted 65-34 Wednesday for a final redesign of the state's congressional districts after three weeks of debate with the Senate over different versions of the map.

Gov. Bobby Jindal said he will sign the bill into law.

To see a map of the new congressional districts, click here.

Click here for a look at House Bill 6.



A look at the vote:

VOTING YES (65):

Speaker Tucker, Abramson, Anders, Armes, Arnold, B.Badon, Billiot, Burford, H.Burns, T.Burns, Carmody, Carter, Chandler, Chaney, Cortez, Cromer, Danahay, Doerge, Downs, Ellington, Fannin, Foil, Franklin, Geymann, Greene, Guinn, Hazel, Henry, Hill, Hoffmann, Howard, Hutter, Johnson, S.Jones, Katz, Kleckley, LaBruzzo, Lambert, Landry, Ligi, Little, Lopinto, Lorusso, Montoucet, Morris, Norton, Nowlin, Pearson, Ponti, Pope, Pugh, Richardson, Ritchie, Robideaux, Roy, Schroder, Seabaugh, Simon, Smiley, J.Smith, St. Germain, Talbot, Thibaut, White and Willmott.

---

VOTING NO (34):

Aubert, A.Badon, Baldone, Barras, Barrow, Bishop, Brossett, Burrell, Champagne, Connick, Dixon, Dove, Edwards, Gallot, Gisclair, Guillory, Hardy, Harrison, Henderson, Honore, G.Jackson, M.Jackson, R.Jones, LaFonta, LeBas, Leger, Moreno, Richard, G.Smith, P.Smith, Stiaes, Templet, Thierry and Wooton.

---

ABSENT OR NOT VOTING (4):

Hines, McVea, Monica and Williams.

Related: STREAMING LIVE: LA Congressional redistricting stalemate, debate

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.