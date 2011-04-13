Father charged in death of 5 year old daughter free on bond

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) – Three months after being charged with negligent homicide in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, an Elm Grove man is free on bond tonight.



KSLA New 12 has confirmed that Wesley Lowe walked out of Bossier Max just before 6:00 last night, after paying $50,000 bond. He's due in court June 3 for a jury status conference. A trial date has not been set.

Lowe's wife and the child's step-mother is also due in court June 3 for a status conference, but remains in custody. Catherine Murray-Lowe is being held without bond at Bossier Max, charged with 1st degree murder. She was indicted three months after she brought 5 year old Anna Celeste unresponsive to a Bossier City emergency room on January 13, 2011.

Investigators say she was dead for at least two hours before her hospital visit. They believe the child died as the result of a violent blow to her stomach - allegedly delivered by Catherine Lowe.



Both have pleaded not guilty.

