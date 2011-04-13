Profile: Bossier City shooting victim Bill Norris

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bill Norris opened his appliance store 30 years ago on Barksdale Boulevard after retiring from the Air Force, where he was a boom operator for KC 135s. He spent time stationed at both Barksdale Air Force Base and Grand Forks AFB in North Dakota before returning to Bossier City.

For years, he repaired, refurbished and sold everything from refrigerators to dishwashers, along with used appliance parts. His daughter, Susie Yarborough, says the shop was more of a hobby than a business for her father, because it was simply something he loved to do. He worked on appliances, sold used appliances and parts.

On Tuesday, he and two other men were shot down inside the shop, which was known as a gathering place for friends and neighbors. The 77-year-old and 58-year-old Jesse L. Burks, also of Bossier City, were dead by the time police arrived. A third victim, 66-year old Harold W. Arnett, died at LSU Hospital Wednesday morning.

Police Bossier City are still searching for the alleged gunman.

