Hempstead Co. teen missing; Sheriff asking for information

FULTON, AR (KSLA) - A 13-year-old Fulton, Arkansas girl is missing, and the Hempstead County Sheriff's Department has put out an alert asking for information on her whereabouts.

Jennifer Marie Clayton was last seen around 6:00pm, Sunday April 10, 2011, at her home on Highway 355 South in Fulton, Arkansas. She was wearing shorts, a T-Shirt, and tennis shoes with no strings. The 7th grade student at Mineral Springs School has blonde hair, blue eyes and is approximately 5' tall, 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Marie Clayton is asked to call the Hempstead County Sheriff's Department at 870-777-6727

