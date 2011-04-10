A series of deadly accidents in the Ark-La-Tex this weekend

Ark-La-Tex(KSLA)- It's been a deadly weekend in the Ark-La-Tex this weekend after a series of 5 fatal accidents.

The first fatal accident happened Saturday afternoon and it involved two 18-wheelers. It happened along the eastbound lanes of I-30, that's about 7 miles west of New Boston, Texas in Bowie County.

According to Texas DPS troopers, a previous wreck, also involving an 18-wheeler had already slowed traffic to a crawl, that's when an 18-wheeler rear-ended a UPS truck scattering packages all over the highway. The two people inside the UPS truck survived however, the rig that struck the UPS truck went off the road with the cab separating from the trailer, struck a tree, and ended up killing the driver.

The second fatal accident of the weekend also involved a collision with a tree, except this one ended with the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. This one happened on Hwy 1, north of Rodessa.

When Caddo deputies arrived on the scene, they found an SUV on fire, with the driver's body still inside. Investigators say the SUV was traveling south at a high rate of speed, before the driver lost control and crashed.

The third accident happened Saturday morning around 4:15 a.m. on Hwy. 84, just west of LA-481 in DeSoto Parish.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and caused a head-on crash with a tanker truck. Louisiana State Troopers crash investigators say, the 30-year-old woman, from San Antonio, was traveling west when she lost control and veered into the path of that 2011 Mack tanker truck killing her. The driver of the tanker was not hurt.

The fourth fatal one happened around 7 p.m. Saturday night in the 4300 block of State Line Road west of Blanchard.

When Caddo Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, they found a red Chevrolet pick-up that had crashed into a power pole. The driver, Donald Akes, 48, of Mooringsport, was deceased at the scene.

Witnesses said a brown pick-up was racing behind the red pick-up moments before the accident. The driver of the brown truck, William Terry, 35, of the 9700 block of Blanchard-Furr Road, was located at his residence and questioned about the incident. Terry was transported to the Caddo Correctional Center and booked for drag racing and RS:14:98 DWI.



The 5th and latest fatality happened around 7 Sunday morning. Caddo deputies responded to an industrial accident at Pratt Industries in the 10000 block of Robert Pratt Drive. Investigators say a temporary worker was moving bales of paper with a forklift when the load became too heavy and caused the forklift to overturn.

The driver of the forklift, James Gillis, 28, of Mansfield, jumped off the forklift but the machine fell on top of him before he could move out of the way. Gillis was pronounced dead at the scene.

@KSLA-TV. All Rights Reserved.