SUV Rolls Over 4-year-old East Texas Girl

KSLA News 12 has learned that a 4-year-old girl from Island View Landing, Texas was run over by an SUV. Texas DPS Trooper Carlos Wilson tells us that it happened at a home on Lindsey Lane in Marion County around 5:00 this afternoon. Right now the identity of the little girl is not being released. We do know she was airlifted to LSU HSC.

It all started when the little girl and her sister were playing around the SUV. Her sister managed to climb in vehicle, and switch it in neutral. Since the vehicle was on a hill, it rolled backwards, the back tire running over the 4-year-old girl. The child is currently being examined by doctors at LSU HSC here in Shreveport.

