Ruby Wafer laid to rest, questions remain

HOMER, LA (KSLA) - 19-year-old Ruby Wafer has been laid to rest, but the mystery surrounding her and her infant son's death remains.

The young mother and her one-year-old son Devion were reported missing by their family back on March 22. Devion was found drowned in Beaver Creek a few days later. His death is being treated as a homicide.

Ruby's body was found on April 3, in the woods behind a store in Homer. The cause of her death has not been determined. No arrests have been made in either death.

Family and friends said their goodbyes to Ruby at her funeral on Friday afternoon, but her father says they're struggling with all the questions so far left unanswered. "I don't think they're holding up very well until the guy who did this gets caught and punished," says Michael Wafer.



