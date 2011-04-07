Deputies comb woods for clues in death of Claiborne Parish mother

HOMER, LOUISIANA (KSLA) – The search for clues continues in Claiborne Parish for more clues into the death of Ruby Wafer and her infant son. The body of the 19-year-old mother missing for two weeks was found Sunday behind an abandoned store off Highway 2 in Homer. Today, deputies are using all-terrain vehicles to comb the woods in the area in search of clues and evidence in the case.

Wafer and her one-year-old son Devion were reported missing on March 22 by family members. Authorities found Devion's body two days later in Beaver Creek, in Claiborne Parish. Sheriff Ken Bailey says the little boy died as the result of drowning, and that it does not appear to be accidental. His death his being treated as a homicide.

Today, Sheriff Bailey has also confirmed to KSLA News 12 that Ruby Wafer had been sending text messages from a cell phone, but will not go into detail about what those messages said, who they were sent to and when they stopped. The cell phone used has not been recovered.

Bailey says toxicology tests on Ruby Wafer a still pending, and they won't know why she died until they get those results. The Sheriff reports that the coroner did not find any signs of strangulation, stabbing or gunshot wounds.

Be sure to stay tuned to KSLA News 12 on air, online and on mobile for any breaking new developments.

Also on ksla.com:

Claiborne Parish identify body found as that of missing mother

Police find woman's body in Claiborne Parish

Body of a child found in Claiborne Parish creek

Mother, young son missing from Claiborne Parish