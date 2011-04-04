Rick Seaton arraigned

A former Shreveport City Hall staffer faced arraignment Monday morning.

Rick Seaton faces a charge of forcible rape, accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman after the Independence Bowl back in December 2010. He also faces 1 charge for abuse of office.

Seaton was fired from his job as Assistant Chief Administrative Officer in the Mayor's office shortly after he was charged.

At the arraignment, the judge set his next court date for arguments and hearings for May 24th.

