Daycare destroyed by fire reopens

Texarkana, AR(KSLA)- An Ark-La-Tex daycare damaged by a suspicious fire is back in business today just days after a blaze shut it down.

More than 50 students and staff were able to return to the Sunshine and Friends Christian Day School on the Arkansas side of the state line.

The students spent the last week in a temporary location during repairs and cleanup and now everyone is glad to be back home.

"We have a lot of people that is depending on us and due to the fact they are depending on us we are glad we are back here to supply them with the service they need," says daycare director Debra Lamay.

Texarkana Fire Investigators are still working on tracking down who was responsible for setting fire at both locations of the day care centers.

