Tsunami alert issued in Japan after morning quake

NEW YORK, NY(KSLA) - A tsunami alert has been issued in Japan after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Japan off the quake-ravaged coast on Monday morning, that's according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but the Japan Meteorological Agency announced that a tsunami of up to 1.6 feet (a half meter) may wash into Miyagi Prefecture.

The tsunami alert was localized to Japan. The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no wave was expected in Hawaii or on the U.S. west coast.

The alert was prompted by a quake that the U.S. Geological Survey measured at 7:23 a.m. Monday Japan time (2223 GMT Sunday) near the east coast of Honshu. The USGS said the quake was 3.7 miles (5.9 kilometers) deep.

A magnitude-9 quake off Japan's northeast coast on March 11 triggered a tsunami that barreled onshore, triggering a massive humanitarian disaster that is thought to have killed about 18,000 people and caused a nuclear emergency crisis.

