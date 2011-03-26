Mitch Landrieu opposes UNO-SUNO merger

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Mayor Mitch Landrieu has joined the ranks of those opposed to merging Southern University at New Orleans and the University of New Orleans.

In an article for publication in The Louisiana Weekly's April 4 issue, Landrieu says Gov. Bobby Jindal's proposal to combine the universities was made with an eye toward cutting costs, not improving education.

"I have yet to hear any meaningful discussion about how to give New Orleans the higher education system she has always needed and never gotten, given the second-class status UNO and SUNO have always had within the LSU and Southern University systems, respectively," Landrieu writes.

The Times-Picayune obtained a copy of the article from Southern University System President Ronald Mason Jr. Jindal has asked the state Board of Regents to consider merging the universities.