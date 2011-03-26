Rapper and NFL star separately arrested in Shreveport

By Tracy Clemons - bio|email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA)- Police arrested two celebrities this weekend in Downtown Shreveport.

KSLA News 12 has learned that the rapper known as "Rick Ross" was arrested in Shreveport Friday night for possession of marijuana. His real name is William Leonard Roberts II.

According to the police records, a strong odor of marijuana was detected from his room at the Hilton in Downtown Shreveport. No word at this hour of how much marijuana police found.

Shreveport police also arrested Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Peters. He's from Queen City, Texas and played college football at the University of Arkansas.

He is charged with loud music and disturbing the peace.

Both were booked into Shreveport City Jail, summonsed, and released.

Roberts was in town to perform at the Bay Bay Birthday Bash at the Kokopellis nightclub. Peters was one of the celebrity guests.

