GA. man who took 8 hostages surrenders on live TV

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - The man charged in the shooting death of a Georgia police officer surrendered on live TV after he released the last four of eight hostages he was holding at an Athens apartment.

A shirtless Jamie Hood turned himself in Friday after the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation went before TV cameras and promised he wouldn't be hurt if he gave himself up. Officers quickly surrounded Hood as he lied on the ground.

The 33-year-old released four hostages around 9 p.m. Police had been searching for Hood since Tuesday, when Athens Clarke-County policeman Elmer "Buddy" Christian was shot and killed while police say he attempted to apprehend Hood. Another officer, Tony Howard, is recovering from gunshot wounds.

